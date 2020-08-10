Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALIMMERCHANT Salim Merchant reveals the one song that plays at every Salim-Sulaiman gig

Salim Merchant, of the composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, has revealed one of their most loved songs.

Taking to Instagram, Salim posted his video in which he is singing "Shukran Allah" from the 2009 film "Kurbaan", which starred Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

"Shukran Allah is one of our most loved songs. Not a single SS concert or event is complete without this Song!" he captioned it.

Apart from film soundtracks, Salim and Sulaiman have been busy working on singles for their new music label.

"Maangi duaein" was their first release under the label.

"Maangi duaein' is one of those timeless classic love songs that express the complexity of love that is incomplete a feeling that you wish you accomplished but couldn't. The song has a very simple contemporary pop rock vibe with some orchestral colours but what is really amazing about the song is the way the singer has captured the mood of the composition and the lyrics. It's one of those timeless pieces of music I hope and I pray that will continue to stay," said Salim.

They also released "Beech raaste", which is a song for those who make their own rules.

