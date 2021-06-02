Image Source : TWITTER/@SATHYANAND3 'Sairat' music crosses 1.2bn views, Ajay-Atul call it 'industry trendsetter'

The music album of the Marathi blockbuster "Sairat" has crossed 1.2 billion views and streams on YouTube and other streaming platforms. The Nagraj Manjule directorial, which released in April 2016, has music composed by the National Award-winning composer duo Ajay-Atul.

"It is overwhelming to see the audiences appreciating and loving the music album even today. We have now been able to cross the benchmark that this album has set not only in Marathi cinema, but in the entire Indian film industry. We are grateful to our audiences who have showered the soundtrack with so much love and have helped make this an industry trendsetter," Ajay-Atul said.

The songs of the film are popular even today after five years. The dance number "Zingaat" went on to become a party anthem and was in fact recreated in the 2018 Bollywood film "Dhadak", which was based on "Sairat". Other songs that became hits were "Yad lagla", "Aatach baya ka baavarla", and "Sairat zaala ji".

"Sairat's music has crossed over 1.2 billion views and streams across YouTube and streaming platforms. This is no ordinary feat and is the 'all-time greatest Marathi album', making its place among big Bollywood hits. The popular Zingaat's Hindi version also got a thundering response with over 500 million YouTube views and streams. Ajay and Atul are among the finest music composers we have today in our industry and their fan following is crowd gathering. We have fans from across the globe loving the album even today," said Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music, the label that released the film's music.