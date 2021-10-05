Rohit Roy on Charan's song Akela: Its fresh take on emotion of loneliness

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Poster of Akela

Mumbai based Turnkey Musician Charan launches his latest track Akela, diving deep and resurfacing hidden emotions. Written and composed by the artist himself, the new track resonates the feeling of loneliness, even when surrounded by a crowd. The music video of Akela features renowned faces including actor Rohit Roy, comedian Munawar Faruqui, model and former Bigg Boss contestant Benafsha Soonawala, among many others.

In a world where social media and smartphones have digitally united but physically distanced the world, the new single hits right notes that relate hard with the emotional turmoil faced by many. Talking about the song, Rohit Roy said: "When I was offered a role in the video and read the lyrics of the song, I immediately said yes. I am both happy and excited. It's a fresh take on the emotion of loneliness just perfectly made into a song. I wish Charan all the best and I am sure the song will become a hit."

Speaking about the track, Charan added, "Akela is not just a song, it’s an emotion and even more so in the current times. The inspiration for the song has come from personal experiences and just like me, I'm sure there are many people who have either gone through this feeling or have witnessed someone close to them go through it. The feeling of being alone even in crowd raises a lot of "What ifs" and Akela is exactly about that. I hope that the listeners will be able to relate to it and will enjoy the song."

"On a personal level, while we are in the glamour business but there are moments when one feels lonely more often. Charan's Akela gives me that much needed comfort, which could sometimes be, all you need. It’s a great song and I had a great time playing my part," said Benafsha Soonawalla.

The emotional track and video highlight the hollow feeling of being disconnected from a world where there is no way of being truly understood. The powerful lyrics capture a series of "what if" s, in an attempt to beat the feeling of loneliness and saving oneself from spiralling down into the abyss.