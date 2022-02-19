Pratik Sehajpal & Niti Taylor's music video Naina Mere FIRST LOOK out; Shamita Shetty cheers, 'wah wah'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATIK SEHJAPAL Pratik Sehajpal & Niti Taylor's music video Naina Mere

Highlights Pratik Sehajpal became the first runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 15'

He shared a good camaraderie with Shamita Shetty inside the house

Naina Mere marks Pratik Sehajpal & Niti Taylor's first collaboration

'Bigg Boss 15' runner-up Pratik Sehajpal and television personality Niti Taylor have come together for a new music video. The duo on Saturday (February 19) unveiled the first look of their new song titled, 'Naina Mere'. Sharing the poster, Pratik wrote, "HERE GOES ANOTHER ONE!!! Love is when you look into someone's eyes and see everything you need. #NainaMere, releasing on 25th February exclusively on @indiemusiclabel."

Take a look:

The poster has Pratik and Niti looking into each other's eyes. The music video will release on February 25.

The first look has indeed won the hearts of Pratik's fans and friends. In no time, his post was bombarded with comments. Pratik's close friend from Bigg Boss actress Shamita Shetty reacted, "wah wah." Rakhi Sawant also commented. One of the fans wrote, "Yes my babe is coming with the banger." Another said, "This is gonna be the most beautiful song...I feel."

'Kaisi hai yaariaan' actress also shared some photos from the shoot where television personality Suyyash Rai also accompanied them.

Naina Mere marks Pratik's second music video after his exit from the Bigg Boss house. The actor recently released the poster of his another music video 'Rang Soneya.' The romantic number has been performed by Aroob and Pratik with lyrics penned by Babbu and music composed by Black Virus.' The song will be released on February 23 via the music label Desi Music Factory.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz & Rubina Dilaik confirmed for Rohit Shetty's show?

Meanwhile, Niti will be seen in a movie, alongside Parth Samthaan, which will have popular scenes from all three seasons of 'Kaisi yeh Yaariaan!'. Pratik is also shooting for his upcoming projects and soon will appear on big screens.

-with IANS, ANI inputs