Move over Loca, Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song Moscow Suka with Neha Kakkar is here. Watch video

Ever since the popular Punjabi singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's last song Loca became a superhit, fans wanted him to come up with another track. Well, the singer has now gifted his fans a new song Moscow Suka that too with Neha Kakkar which is surely the cherry on the top. This comes as a relief for the music lovers who are now bored with their own playlist amid COVID-19 lockdown. Produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series, the hip-hop number also has Russian vocals sung by Ekaterina Sizova. The song is trending on the second spot in Indian videos on YouTube and has achieved over 250 million views.

The song was released on April 14, 2020, by the official YT channel of T-Series. It happens to be a perfect mixture of Punjabi and the Russian language. It is something different than what we have heard before plus Kakkar's voice gives a disco vibe to it. As soon as it was uploaded, it collected over five lakh 47 thousand likes from the fans.

Talking about the new song the singer told Indian Express, "I have wanted to do different things with my music in the last few years. Recently, my song Loca was launched online and it had a Spanish feel to it. Moscow Suka has a Russian vibe to it. As for Neha, it’s always wonderful teaming up with her because our energies vibe really well. This was a song we had recorded much before the lockdown came into force, so we decided to put it out in the form of a lyrical presentation."

Talking about his song in the pandemic, he said, "The nation is facing a difficult time and everyone is indoors and I thought of releasing this so that people can listen to this, have a bit of fun and enjoy their homestays. I urge my fans to stay at home and help the authorities to fight this pandemic."

Watch the full song Moscow Suka here:

Talking about Neha, her last song came before the lockdown with singer Jaani titled 'Jinke Liye.' This song also released by T-Series and directed by Arvindr Khaira has garnered over 9,28,000 likes by the fans.

Watch Jinke Liye song here:

