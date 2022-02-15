Tuesday, February 15, 2022
     
Motherhood won't stop Rihanna from making music

Rihanna previously promised her new album will be 'worth the wait', while she has teased fans can expect a "completely different sound". She is currently expecting her baby with rapper ASAP Rocky. The couple is said to be planning marriage after the delivery.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 15, 2022 14:36 IST
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADGALRIRI

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are expecting to become parents soon

Highlights

  • Rihanna's new album is eagerly awaited by the fans
  • Rihanna released her debut studio album 'Music of the Sun' in 2005
  • Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are currently expecting their first child together

Singing sensation Rihanna has said her pregnancy and impending motherhood won't stop her from releasing new music.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Well, yes. You're still going to get music from me."

When jokingly asked if she will release lullabies, she laughed: "Oh my goodness, not a lullaby. My fans would kill me that they waited this long for a lullaby!"

In December, the 'Talk That Talk' singer promised new music is coming "soon, soon, soon", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an exchange with a paparazzi, who asked: "Any new music? Anything?", she replied: "Soon soon soon."

Rihanna previously promised her new album will be 'worth the wait', while she has teased fans can expect a "completely different sound".

The 'Rude Boy' hitmaker said she is "always" working on her music and despite fans' pleas for her to share her latest material, she wants to wait until she's completely satisfied.

She said: "I'm always working on new music. Just because I haven't released an album in a few years doesn't mean I haven't been working on it. I'm not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I'm going to make it worth the wait - and it will be worth the wait."

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker released her debut studio album 'Music of the Sun' in 2005.

