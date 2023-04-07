Mera Na: Sidhu Moose Wala's latest track ft. Burna Boy & Steel Banglez OUT; crosses 1 million views

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mera Na

Mera Na: Sidhu Moose Wala continues to rule! Though the singer has left for his heavenly abode his songs are still being celebrated by his fans and well-wishers. Several of the late singer’s unreleased songs were completed after his death. On Friday, one such song was released to the public. Titled ‘Mera Na’, both audio and video of the song has been released and it is a vibe for Moose Wala fans. The song immediately created a frenzy in the fans, crossing one million views on YouTube within an hour of its release.

The song features Sidhu’s vocals with rap from Burna Boy and music by Steel Banglez. Directed by Navkaran Brar, the music video uses VFX and to depict murals of Sidhu Moosewala singing. At the end of the song, we hear "Legends Never Die" and see Sidhu looking down from heaven with the message 'Justice For Sidhu Moose Wala'. Take a look:

Sidhu Moosewala left for his heavenly abode on May 29, 2022. His untimely demise left the entire nation in a state of shock. Millions of fans were left disheartened after the tragic incident. After the demise, several celebrities have paid tribute to the late singer. ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala's fan captures Punjabi singer's tragic death through infinite zoom art | VIDEO

Sidhu Moose Wala was assassinated in his black jeep just two weeks after his song titled 'The Last Ride' came out. The song was a tribute to legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, who met the same fate as Sidhu. It was like he told everyone the inevitability of it all. It was like he knew it all along. He was shot dead by attackers in Punjab's Mansa district. The incident occurred a day after the Punjab police removed his protection, along with 424 others. The authorities detained four people in the murder case.

The late singer had joined the Congress party in December last year. He had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla.

ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala: The flawed legend, who was levels above the rest

