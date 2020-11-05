Image Source : INSTAGRAM Le Chhalaang song out: Rajkummar Rao stuns as Daler Mehndi sings of transformation and faith

Singer Daler Mehndi is back with an energetic new song that talks of transformation, faith and determination. Titled "Le chhalaang", the song is the title number of the upcoming Rajkummar Rao and Nushrrat Bharuccha-starrer "Chhalaang". The track is written by Luv Ranjan and composed by Hitesh Sonik. "'Le chhalaang' is my favourite song in the film. It is a song about transformation, faith and determination. This song always inspires me. It's sung with great passion and energy by Daler Mehndi and beautifully written by Luv Ranjan," said Hansal Mehta, the film's director.

Hitesh agrees "Le chhalaang" is an inspirational song that defines the movie's core theme. "It is beyond special to have Daler ji lend his voice on my composition. There is no other voice that comes remotely close to the authority his voice commands, mixed with the vulnerability of a free-spirited soul."

Watch the song 'Le Chhalaang' here:

"Chhalaang", a social comedy, will premiere on November 13 on Amazon Prime Video. The synopsis of the film reads, "Chhalaang is a hilarious, yet inspirational journey of a PT master from a semi government funded school in Northern India. Montu is a typical PT master for whom it’s just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares at stake, including Neelu, who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done: teach."

Watch 'Chhalaang' trailer:

The makers have already released two songs from the film titled 'Care Ni Karda' and 'Teri Choriyaan' that are already topping the popularity charts.

