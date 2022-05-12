Laal Singh Chaddha Song Main Ki Karaan: Sonu Nigam mesmerises in Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's song

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIRKHANPRODUCTIONS Aamir Khan, Kareena Khan

Laal Singh Chaddha Song Main Ki Karaan is mesmerising melody. Sung by Sonu Nigam for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film, the rack celebrates memories of first love. Nigam was accompanied by Romy. Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya once again join hands for this track to weave their magic. The song begins with Aamir's narration. The actor says that one has no control over their memories. He shares that he doesn't remember the day he was born or when he ate his favourite food, but he vividly remembers the day he saw the face of the woman he loves. After the narration, Sonu Nigam continues the same chain of thought by crooning melodious versus.

The song was shared by Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram page with the caption, "Thank you Sonu, Pritam, Amitabh for giving our film, #LaalSinghChaddha, a song like #MainKiKaraan?" Listen to the song here:

With Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan has chosen to not release the video of the song, but instead only the audio so that the audiences' attention is diverted to the actual hero of the music - the music itself and the team that put these pieces together. The actor-producer decided to put the musicians and the music of the film centre stage.

Talking about the same, Aamir when he released the first song of the film, Kahaani, said, "I truly believe that the songs in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career's best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be centre stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can't wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into."

The film which stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni, is the Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay of the 1994 Hollywood hit, 'Forrest Gump' which saw Tom Hanks playing the lead. The Indian adaptation of the screenplay has been done by Atul Kulkarni and the film is directed by Advait Chandan, who has earlier made, 'Secret Superstar'.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios, is all set to release on August 11, 2022 in theatres worldwide.