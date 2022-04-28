Laal Singh Chaddha FIRST song out: Kahani is soulful track from Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's new film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Laal Singh Chaddha FIRST song Kahani out

Laal Singh Chaddha FIRST song Kahani is out. The song is a melodious and soulful track from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new film. For days, Aamir has been teasing the song and keeping fans on their toes with surprise announcements. On Thursday morning, the actor shared that all this while the 'Kahani' he was talking about is a song from his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. With Pritam's music and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is described as "the soul of Laal Singh Chaddha. Warm, innocent, loving and magical." It is sung by Mohan Kannan.

Sharing a note about the song Kahani, Aamir on Instagram wrote, "Loved all your guesses for #KyaHaiKahani :) Time to reveal the Kahani! Thrilled to share #Kahani , a very special song from #LaalSinghChaddha (Link In Bio) We hope Pritam, Amitabh and Mohan's magic will leave you with an everlasting smile! Really looking forward to your reactions. Jaldi batao! #KahaniSongOutNow Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha releases in cinemas on 11th Aug. Directed by Advait Chandan, Indian Adaptation by Atul Kulkarni, Original Screenplay by Eric Roth. Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios."

Watch Laal Singh Chaddha song Kahani here!

When is Laal Singh Chaddha releasing?

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is gearing up for its release on August 11. The movie was supposed to hit the screens on April 14, on the occasion of Baisakhi, but it was pushed to a later date. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is helmed by Advait Chandan. The film is an adaptation of the Robert Zemeckis 1994 comedy drama 'Forrest Gump', which starred Hollywood icon Tom Hanks in what would be considered as one of his iconic characters.

It will also feature Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in an important role.