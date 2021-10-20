Follow us on Image Source : SCREENSHOTS Karwa Chauth 2021: Chand Chhupa to Bole Chudiyan, dedicate these 10 Bollywood songs to your partner this year

Karwa Chauth Songs: The Hindu calendar is marked with beautiful and divine festivals, of which Karwa Chauth is slated to be honoured by married couples on the 24th of October. Celebrated with great pomp and show in the North, the festival marks married women and brides-to-be stepping out looking their traditional best, wearing the blush of love, and holding a fast for their beloved husbands and fiance. The festival of love, commitment and divinity, Karwa Chauth will be honoured in full glory in states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat. A major reason for the festival to become rather a trend in the country today is its popularisation among the masses by various Bollywood films and songs. Therefore it becomes crucial for us to enlist some popupar Hindi songs that are must for your Karwa Chauth playlist this year.

Have a look:

1. Chand Chhupa Badal Mein (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

Artist- Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik

2. Ghar Aaja Pardesi (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

Artist- Panpreet Kaur, Pamela Chopra

3. Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla (Zakhm)

Artist- Alka Yagnik

4. Pyar Kar (Dil Toh Pagal Hai)

Artist- Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan

5. Bole Chudiyan (Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham)

Artist- Amit Kumar, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sonu Nigam.

6. Yoon Shabnami (Saawariya)

Artist- Parthiv Gohil

7. Sajna Hai Mujhe Sajna Ke Liye (Saudagar)

Artist- Asha Bhosle

8. Chanda Re Chanda Re (Sapnay)

Artist- Hariharan, Sadhana Sargam

9. Chand Sifarish (Fanaa)

Artist- Shaan, Kailash Kher

10. Saajan Saajan Teri Dulhan (Aarzoo)

Artist- Alka Yagnik