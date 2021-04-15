Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASMINBHASIN Jasmin Bhasin on shooting 'Pani di gal' video with Maninder Buttar: It was an amazing experience

After impressing fans with her music video 'Tera Suit' with Aly Goni, Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin had returned with yet another one, titled 'Pani Di Gal.' Jasmin recently shot for the music track with Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar. The romantic track is a part of "Jugni", Buttar's debut album. The video has been set in a wedding function and features the sweet banter between the two. Along with lending his vocals to the song with Asees Kaur, Buttar has also penned the lyrics. The music is composed by Mix Singh.

Jasmin took to Instagram and announced the song's arrival and wrote, "We are all set to rule your hearts The most awaited track #panidigal of the most awaited album #jugni is out now Tune in now to @whitehillmusic official Youtube Channel to watch full video Moreover, the full album is releasing at 6 pm so stay tuned."

Talking about the song, the 'Naagin actress' said "shooting for 'Pani di gal' was an amazing experience. We had a really professional unit and, hence, it went really well. We had fun on the set and it hardly felt like work. It is a beautiful track and I loved working with Maninder. He is really sweet, down to earth, understanding and an amazing performer," said Jasmin.

Adding to the same, the singer Buttar said "Working with Jasmin made for a beautiful experience. She is a very cute Punjabi girl. Her smile is adorable. One of the most special memories was shooting for the scene where she tells me, ‘Tu inj kyun boleya?' That bit has become viral now. 'Pani di gal' is a song I wrote long back and I was planning to release it for a while now."

For those unversed, 'Pani Di Gal' happens to be the second song from the album ‘Jugni’ after its first track 'Intro.'

Watch the full song here: