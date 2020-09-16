Image Source : INSTAGARM/KIARAADVANI Indoo Ki Jawaani: Kiara Advani flaunts sassy moves in film's first song Hasina Pagal Deewani

Actress Kiara Advani shared the first song from her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani titled Hasina Pagal Deewani. The song is a peppy number and the actress wrote, "ये हैं Indoo हसीना पागल दीवानी" Kiara has been treating fans with various sneak peeks from her character in the film, leaving them intrigued. Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications. The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

Watch the song here-

On Tuesday shared a teaser of her song 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' from the film. "Kal toh by god mazey hi aa jaayege! You know what it is, right? Agar nahi pata toh wait karo!! Bas ye samajh lo ki ek #HasinaPagalDeewani hone waali hai," wrote the 'Kabir Singh' actor as she teased the upcoming number with a colourful poster of the song. In the poster of the song, Advani is seen sporting a blue lehenga with matching shades, as she drives a scooty. Piquing fans interest, a tune resembling to Mika Singh's 'Sawan mein lag gayi aag' plays in the backdrop. The song will release on Wednesday.

Earlier, Advani had introduced her character of Indoo Gupta from her upcoming film and dropped a teaser of the film featuring herself. The actor took to Instagram to share the short clip where she is seen decked up in a red coloured salwar kameez. In the video, Advani is seen telling everyone about the "exciting" thing that she did by fixing a date for herself by swiping right an online dating application.

'Indoo Ki Jawani' is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen. It also stars Student Of The Year 2 fame Aditya Seal opposite Kiara.

(With ANI inputs)

