Tuesday, March 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Music
  5. Happy Birthday Yo Yo Honey Singh: 5 songs of the rapper that will get you grooving

Happy Birthday Yo Yo Honey Singh: 5 songs of the rapper that will get you grooving

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been ruling over the hearts of his fans for more than a decade. His songs are easy to sing along to and the music is upbeat, which can get anyone grooving. On his birthday, we listen to his biggest hits. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 15, 2022 8:43 IST
singer and rapper
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOYOHONEYSINGH

Yo Yo Honey Singh has composed hit tracks for many Bollywood films

Yo Yo Honey Singh has turned a year older on Tuesday. His songs are immensely popular among the youth. He has been credited with bringing the rap scene into the mainstream music industry. He has composed many hit tracks in Bollywood movies as well. His rap style and lyrics are distinct and his groovy numbers are great to get any party started. On the occasion of his birthday, we take a look at some of the hit tracks from Yo Yo Honey Singh. 

Saiyaan Ji

Released last year, Saiyaan Ji became an instant hit. The reels made on this track were very popular. Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha features in the video and takes the hotness quotient to another level. 

Lungi Dance 

Featured in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express (2013), this peppy number has been a fan favorite for years. You will not be able to hold yourself back when this track plays. 

Sunny Sunny

Yo Yo Honey Singh sings alongside Neha Kakkar. It has featured in the film Yaariyan. It has summery vibes and a sure shot party hit. 

High Heels

This groovy number features in the film Ki & Ka (2016). It's very upbeat and perfect to dance to on any occasion. Its lyrics are easy to sing along to as well. 

Dope Shope

This is one of the most popular Yo Yo Honey Singh tracks. It got him the popularity he deserved. This has been been a favourite party track for listeners even more than ten years after release. 

 

 

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News