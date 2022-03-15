Happy Birthday Yo Yo Honey Singh: 5 songs of the rapper that will get you grooving

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOYOHONEYSINGH Yo Yo Honey Singh has composed hit tracks for many Bollywood films

Yo Yo Honey Singh has turned a year older on Tuesday. His songs are immensely popular among the youth. He has been credited with bringing the rap scene into the mainstream music industry. He has composed many hit tracks in Bollywood movies as well. His rap style and lyrics are distinct and his groovy numbers are great to get any party started. On the occasion of his birthday, we take a look at some of the hit tracks from Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Saiyaan Ji

Released last year, Saiyaan Ji became an instant hit. The reels made on this track were very popular. Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha features in the video and takes the hotness quotient to another level.

Lungi Dance

Featured in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express (2013), this peppy number has been a fan favorite for years. You will not be able to hold yourself back when this track plays.

Sunny Sunny

Yo Yo Honey Singh sings alongside Neha Kakkar. It has featured in the film Yaariyan. It has summery vibes and a sure shot party hit.

High Heels

This groovy number features in the film Ki & Ka (2016). It's very upbeat and perfect to dance to on any occasion. Its lyrics are easy to sing along to as well.

Dope Shope

This is one of the most popular Yo Yo Honey Singh tracks. It got him the popularity he deserved. This has been been a favourite party track for listeners even more than ten years after release.