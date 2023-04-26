Gang Gang fame rapper Sky Verma's new song 'Fearless' opens to roaring response

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sky Verma's new song 'Fearless' opens to roaring response

After impressing fans with 'Gang Gang', Ghaziabad-born 23-year-old rapper Sky Verma released his next song titled 'Fearless'. Within few days of its launch, the song crossed 1 million views. Fearless featured Sky Verma, Saniya Rajput, Cherry Patel, Kapil Marwah, and Sunny Sankhla.

Sky Verma is known for his unique style of songs. His other rap songs include Gane Tera Bhai Chalayega, Maa Ne Sambhala, Sky Aaj Top Bar, Barbarik, and others. He believes that the road is not very easy for independent artistes in India but he is slowly carving his niche in the industry.

Earlier, his other rap song 'Gang Gang' also completed one million views in just 3 weeks.

"I had no godfather or helped from anyone to kickstart his career. I'm an independent artist who wants to carve a niche for himself in the vast world of the music industry", Sky said when talking about his independent music.

He added, "I think it's a good time to be an artist. Platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and others help artists like me connect with our audience. If people love our music, they make reels, and in no time, the song is a huge hit everywhere. There are challenges too. But that shouldn't stop anyone from doing their best."

