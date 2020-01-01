Not done with new year party yet? Here are 10 Bollywood dance songs that will help you get in the party mood

Best Bollywood dance songs that will set the party mood right for your new year celebrations (extended)

2020 is here and so are celebrations for the new year. While people partied their way into the new year, the celebrations don’t have to stop as yet and what’s a party without dance and peppy songs. So all the Bollywood fans who are confused in selecting their playlist of dance song for their extended new year 2020 celebration we bring a list of songs that will surely pump up your mood and make you hit the dance floors.

Sauda Khara Khara- Good Newwz

This latest chartbuster from Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz is sure to feature in any party. A recreation of Sukhbir Singh's Sauda Khara the song has been crooned by star singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh with the hook line kicking in Sukhbir's voice.

Shaitan Ka Saala - Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar’s hook step from Housefull 4's Shaitan Ka Sala became a rage and now wherever you go be it parties events, people break into doing the hook step on the contagious song and once it gets on you it hardly goes away.

Don't be Shy Again- Bala

Remake and remixes are a thing of 2019 and this remix of Dr. Zeus' Don't Be Shy in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala did repeat the success of its original version and it surely should feature in your party playlist.

Jai Jai Shivshankar- War

So while only a handful will be able to match the steps of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War, you still can give it a try on this peppy number that will force you to get on the dance floors with its beats.

Slow Motion- Bharat

Salman Khan's Slow Motion dance in this song from Bharat will give you the inspiration to come out of your shell and try shaking legs with friends on New Year.

Muqabla- Street Dancer 3D

If you want to dance how can you leave out a Prabhdeva song from your playlist. The recreated version of Muqabla in Street Dancer 3D is one of the most well-done remixes of recent times.

Akhiyo Se Goli Mare- Pati Patni Aur Woh

'Dishkayon' you, if you dont hit the dance floor this new year and Kartik Aaryan's Akhiyo se Goli Mare will surely help

Dheeme Dheeme- Pati Patni Aur Woh

You really don’t have to 'dheeme' at all when you dance to Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Coca Cola- Lukka Chhuppi

It really doesn’t matter if you want to have Coca Cola or any other 'drink' as long it helps you to hit the dance floor it’s all fine. Kartik Aaryn’s Coca Cola will sure give you beats that you can groove to.

Munna Badnam Hua- Dabangg 3

So finally when you are ready to unleash the party animal in you without the fear of getting the 'badnami' tune in Salman Khan's Munna Badnam Hua from Dabangg 3

Let the party continue fellas. Also you can add to this list with your favourite songs can anyway it your party.

