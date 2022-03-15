BTS confirms Grammys 2022 performance in Las Vegas; ARMY roots for Butter's win

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED BTS is the first Korean pop act to be nominated and perform at the GRAMMYs

The 21st-century pop icons BTS will be performing at the 64th GRAMMY Awards according to the Recording Academy’s announcement today. This year, BTS is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with their chart-topping single Butter. This marks the second year in a row that BTS, the first Korean pop act to be nominated and perform at the GRAMMYs, are considered for an award, and presenting a solo performance on the stage.

Last year, the GRAMMY-nominees staged a dazzling performance of their smash hit "Dynamite," taking their dynamic gig from the GRAMMY stage to a rooftop overseeing a breathtaking night view of Seoul.

Other performers in the first line-up the Recording Academy announced today include Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo.

The 64th GRAMMY Awards will be held at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, April 3. The Music’s Biggest Night will also be aired on the CBS Television Network, live-streamed online and streamed on-demand on Paramount+.

After their participation at the GRAMMYs, BTS will continue with their world tour, 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' which will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Meanwhile, BTS recently wrapped their three-day concert — Permission To Dance On Stage: Seoul — on Sunday. The members performed in their home ground with a live audience in the house for the first time since the pandemic set in.

