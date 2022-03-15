BTS' Jimin all set to make K-drama OST debut with Our Blues, ARMY can't hold its excitement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/J.M Jimin

Popular BTS member Jimin will soon be singing his first song for a K-drama. The K-pop star will be singing for the upcoming show Our Blues. The show is don't of the most anticipated titles of the year and stars Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a and Cha Seung-won in important roles. Apart from them, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min, and Kim Woo-bin are also a part of the tvN drama. It is set to premiere on April 9.

On Tuesday, Soompi a Yamyam Entertainment -- the production company that is in charge of the OST for Our Blues -- confirmed the news to the publication. “Jimin will be participating as an OST singer for tvN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama Our Blues. Since world-class group BTS’s Jimin will be joining us, we will energize the drama with a masterpiece OST song that harmonizes well with the flow of the story,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Thought this is not the first time that a BTS member will be participating in OST (original soundtrack). Other band members have been doing it too for various dramas. Last year, Jin released the soundtrack for tvN’s “Jirisan,”. It was titled “Yours”. V, on the other hand, sang “Christmas Tree” for SBS’s “Our Beloved Summer.” However, this will be the first time that Jimin will be lending his voice to a drama OST.

Soon after the news went viral, BTS' fans -- BTS ARMY -- took to social media to celebrate. In no time, #Jimin and #OurBlues became trending hashtags on Twitter. Here's how they are reacting to the news:

Last month, BTS member Jimin was hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent an emergency surgery for acute appendicitis. After his discharge, the 26-year-old singer-dancer shared the news with ARMY, the fan group of the South Korean music sensation BTS, in a post on the fan community forum Weverse.

"Thanks to all of you for your concern, I was able to recover quickly! The doctors and nurses also worked really hard. I'm really sorry for making you worry and thank you. I won’t be sick/hurt anymore!!" Jimin had posted.

Apart from this, Jimin and his band members had a homecoming of sorts. The K-pop boy band held the 'Permission To Dance - Seoul' concert in person at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, a feat that was managed after a gap of over two years owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

After two online concerts in the last two years and an on-ground tour of Los Angeles last December, the septet was happy to perform for native ARMY.