Backstreet Boys arrive in India after a decade for DNA World Tour 2023

The Backstreet Boys have won our hearts since the days of audio cassettes and disc-mans, with songs that showed us meaning, lyrics that were relatable, and tunes that left us singing our hearts out loud.

The renowned boyband originally visited India over 13 years ago, leaving fans craving more - and now the moment has come! BookMyShow brings the Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour to India after five years of touring globally to packed houses and ecstatic audiences, celebrating 30 glorious years of the OG boyband that has remained relevant with an evergreen legacy that never goes out of style.

Taking the stage in Gurugram on 5th May after 13 years, and for the first time in Mumbai on 4th May, the biggest-selling boy band in the world promises to take fans to a realm that comes alive every fibre of love in everyone!

Backstreet Boys DNA Tour

The Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour production is a portrayal of the Backstreet Boys' whole history, flashing intricate lighting schemes to simple, dramatic dope-looking lighting. The DNA World Tour - India will be a sensory overload with synchronised performances, vocal harmonies, and a healthy dose of dancing.

During the performances, catch a glimpse of some remarkable dances and soak in the aura of the magnificent production elements. It is promised to be a visual feast, with an opulent experience on stage, vibrant lighting and acoustics, flaming fireworks, and more! Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour has been rated one of the top shows in history.

