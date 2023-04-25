Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OSCARSFP Oscars 2024 to take place on THIS date, check out telecast details and more!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the Oscars, Hollywood's biggest and most prestigious awards show, will return on March 10, 2019. The 96th Academy Awards will be held in 2024, honouring the finest of international cinema in over 20 categories. "Reserve the date. "The 96th #Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024," The Academy announced in a tweet.

Other key dates related to Oscars 2024 were also revealed by The Academy separately. Oscar shortlists will be announced on December 21, 2023 and the final nominations list will be out on January 23, 2024.

Oscars 2023 Key Details

The show will be broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in 2024. Since 2002, the Oscars have been held there with the exception of one year. (Two years ago, the pandemic forced relocation to Union Station in Los Angeles.)

The Academy Awards are giving their accountants more time to count the votes than in previous years. Winners will be announced 12 days after the last round of voting concludes, rather than five days as previously. Nominations will be announced seven days (rather than five days) after the nominations-round voting finishes.

Below is the full list of key dates for the 2024 Oscars season

General entry categories submission deadline: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Governors Awards: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Preliminary voting begins: Thursday, December 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT

Preliminary voting ends: Monday, December 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Shortlists Announcement: Thursday, December 21, 2023

The eligibility period ends: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Nominations voting begins: Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT

Nominations voting ends: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Nominations Announcement: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Monday, February 12, 2024

Finals voting begins: Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT

Scientific and Technical Awards: Friday, February 23, 2024

Finals voting ends: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT

96th Oscars: Sunday, March 10, 2024

According to the Academy, "All dates for the 96th Academy Awards are subject to change."

Also Read: Super Mario Bros Movie Box Office Collection: Animated film beats Evil Dead Rise; continues winning run

Also Read: Warner Bros. announces ‘Godzilla X Kong’: The new empire!

Latest Hollywood News