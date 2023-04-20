Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/LEGENDARY Warner Bros. announces ‘Godzilla X Kong’: The new empire!

Warner Bros. has officially released the title for the latest edition in The MonsterVerse, indicating a hidden secret for the franchise that has yet to be revealed. The film, named Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, will be released on March 15, 2024, and will be a direct sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong.

While specifics about the new film are yet unknown, the teaser does show Kong sitting on his throne among the skeletal remnants of the Hollow Earth. With a title alluding at a New Empire, the cryptic nature of the future project can lead to a lot of speculation. The film will, however, centre on the two eponymous titans as fans are brought to a fresh new world of creatures worthy of being seen on the big screen.

About Godzilla X Kong

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be directed by Adam Wingard, who previously directed the franchise's previous edition. Rebecca Hall reprises her role as Dr. Ilene Andrews in the film, with Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes and Kaylee Hottle as Jia.

Godzilla vs. Kong was regarded as one of the first pandemic-era cinema success stories, grossing $470 million at the global box office in March 2021, when theatres were just beginning to recover from pandemic-era mass closures.

