Kylie Jenner addresses ‘misconception’ about her plastic surgery, gets brutally trolled on Twitter

Kylie Jenner has spent most of her life in the public eye, and her beauty has sparked debate among admirers and critics alike. Her fluctuating appearance has sparked rumours regarding plastic surgery, which she has addressed on several occasions. Recently, Kylie Jenner addressed a common misconception about herself in an interview, stating that she has not undergone major plastic surgery.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" actress revealed her personal fears and denied ever having done major face surgeries.

During an interview with Homme Girls, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner refuted the impression that she had altered her appearance through cosmetic treatments, but her remarks were received with a barrage of criticism and scorn from her fans. Kylie Jenner spoke about her insecurities and how people have misconceptions about her plastic surgeries.

Kylie gets trolled on Twitter

Her denial, however, has not gone down well with netizens, who have mocked her for the "blatant lies." Kylie Jenner's recent statement caused a flurry of Twitter reactions, with many fans criticising the reality TV star for denying having undergone plastic surgery. Some users even provided side-by-side comparisons of Kylie's old and new images to show the degree of the claimed work done on her face.

While she admits to obtaining lip filler, Jenner claims that people mistake her for having significant plastic surgery on her face, which she denies. However, she maintains that she experienced lip insecurity that caused her to obtain lip fillers.

It was her 25-year-old entrée into the industry that propelled her to popularity. In 2015, she launched her own cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics, which became an instant success. Jenner recently found herself in the midst of a social media firestorm after refuting fans' accusations that she had undergone substantial plastic surgery.

