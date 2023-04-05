Barbie Trailer Out: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling gives a beautiful tour of Barbie world | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MARGOTROBBIEOFFICIAL Still from Barbie featuring Margot Robbie

The trailer of the most anticipated movie 'Barbie' is finally out and no doubt that Margot Robbie is the prettiest Barbie in town. The new trailer shows a bit more of the dazzling world of Barbie Land, inhabited by the iconic Mattel doll Barbie (Margot Robbie) and her boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling), before going on to tease their departure into the so-called “Real World.” Barbie's everything is glossy, peppy, and accentuated with pink hues, while Gosling is absolutely floored by Robbie’s chirpy nature.

The ace singer Dua Lipa also stars as mermaid Barbie, for instance, alongside many other actors as different iterations of the famous doll. Directed by Gerwig, it has enlisted an A-list ensemble to star alongside Robbie and Gosling, including Will Ferrell as the Mattel CEO, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou, as well as additional Barbie and Kens, including Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa.

'Barbie' was co-written by the director and her husband, filmmaker Noah Baumbach. Gerwig indicated she was a little apprehensive and slightly terrified when taking on the highly-anticipated project, saying: "That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that's where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that. Anything where you're like, 'This could be a career-ender,' then you're like, 'OK, I probably should do it'."

The movie is the first live-action Barbie film based on the fashion dolls by Mattel. The premise shows how Robbie gets expelled from the doll world for not being a perfect-looking doll. She journeys to the human world to discover her true happiness. This Warner Brothers movie is all set to hit the big screens on July 21.

(With inputs from IANS)

