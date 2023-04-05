Hugh Jackman talks about his skin cancer after he undergoes 2 biopsies, urges fans to wear sunscreen

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEHUGHJACKMAN Hugh Jackman's Instagram upload

Hollywood's Wolverine, Hugh Jackman is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in Hollywood. The X-Men fame enjoys a massive fan following with 31.1 million followers on Instagram. Recently, taking to his Instagram handle Hugh shared a candid video and revealed that he is undergoing further skin cancer tests after a recent medical check-up and is urging fans to follow sun safety advice. The 54-year-old actor took to social media to urge his followers to take sun safety seriously as he revealed his health news.

Wearing a bandage on his nose, the star said he is expecting his results in the next few days. The actor had his first skin cancer removed back in 2013 and had at least six procedures since then. Jackman explained that his doctor had noticed "little things which could be, or could not be basal cell (carcinomas)".

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is non-melanoma and usually appears as a small, shiny pink or pearly-white lump with a translucent or waxy appearance. It can also look like a red, scaly patch, according to the NHS, Overall, treatment is successful for at least nine out of 10 people with non-melanoma skin cancer.

The actor reassured his fans that this cancer is the "least dangerous" but hopes his scare leads to others staying safe in the sun. The actor had his first skin cancer removed in 2013. Since then, he has had at least six procedures.

"Please wear sunscreen, it is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me!" he said. "This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago and it's coming out now. Put some sunscreen on and you'll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe." Back in 2015, Jackman told 'People' magazine his skin cancer diagnosis had come as a surprise.

The actor is best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men films and has also appeared in a number of other films such as 'Australia' and 'Real Steel'.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Is Sushmita Sen dating ex Rohman Shawl AGAIN? Internet thinks so after latest videos pop up

Also Read: 'Gutar Gu' Trailer: Guneet Monga's web series is all about teenage romance; know when and where to watch

Latest Entertainment News