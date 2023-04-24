Super Mario Bros Movie Box Office Collection: Animated film beats Evil Dead Rise; continues winning run

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Super Mario Bros Movie beats Evil Dead Rise at the box office

Super Mario Bros Movie Box Office Collection: The animated adventure film Super Mario Bros Movie continues its winning streak at the box office in its week 3 even after tough competition from films like Evil Dead Rise. The movie is racking up coins at the ticket windows and has hit nearly $1 billion in just 18 days in theaters. On the other hand, 'Evil Dead Rise' debuted solidly, launching with $23.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. But it was no match to Super Mario Bros as it minted $58.2 million in its third weekend.

Super Mario Bros. Movie became the highest-grossing animated released of the pandemic era, with domestic ticket sales up to $434.3 million through Sunday and its global tally at $871.1 million. In just a day or two, it will hit the golden $1 billion mark and will become the fourth film of the pandemic era to reach that benchmark, following Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water.

About Super Mango Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the animated adventure, has landed well with super fans of the video games as well as family audiences. The movie shows Bowser and his massive, fiery castle descending upon an ice kingdom. Bowser's army of Koopa Troopas, led by Kamek the Magikoopa, face off against the ice kingdom's legions of blue penguins, seen in the "Mario" games. It features a voice cast that includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser.

About Evil Dead Rise Movie

Evil Dead Rise, From Warner Bros. and New Line, is the fifth installment (and first in a decade) in the thriller franchise that Sam Raimi began with this 1981 ultra-low-budget classic, Evil Dead. Though Raimi’s subsequent and much-adored films starring Bruce Campbell grew increasingly slapstick, marrying comedy and horror, the 2013 reboot and Evil Dead Rise (with Raimi as an executive producer) rely on chillier frights.

