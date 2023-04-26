Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/POPTINGZ Amber Heard officially returns as Mera in ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’

Amber Heard’s return as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom comes as a surprise, given Heard's claims during court proceedings last year that Warner Bros. had diminished her role in the film in addition to rumblings that the studio would continue to tamper with her character's prominence. The fact that cuts were made to other parts of the film rather than Heard is even more startling. The insider shockingly revealed that the movie had cut Ben Affleck's cameo and that Willem Dafoe's character Vulko "is not in the movie [and] he dies off-screen."

Heard's Mera character was first introduced in the 2017 film "Justice League" before becoming a protagonist in 2018's "Aquaman" alongside Momoa.

According to the latest development, A trailer for the movie was shown during CinemaCon and it briefly showed Heard back as the love interest of Aquaman. She doesn't speak a word in the trailer, although she is seen in two brief scenes and engaged in combat.

The rest of the teaser saw Jason Momoa's character battling zombies and his on-screen brother Orm (played by Patrick Wilson) while trying to lead Atlantis. It's still unclear how much screen time Heard will get in the final cut of the movie, however during the defamation trial she alleged there had been a lot left on the cutting room floor.

Many are pleased that Amber Heard is receiving the same treatment as Johnny Depp from various production companies, which are opening new projects for him, while others are extremely irate with DC and Warner Bros. Pictures for not "sanctioning" Amber Heard.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will premiere in cinemas on December 20, 2023.

