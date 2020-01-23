Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon to return in sequel of Filhall music video

Superstar Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur have already sizzled as a superhit pair in the music video of B Praak's song Filhall, which has crossed 500 million views on YouTube. Now, spurred by the success of the music video, the makers have decided to launch a sequel to the song. The video featured Akshay as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur's character, and narrates how their love story had a tragic end.Sharing the news on social media, Akshay wrote: "The story continues with another melody... #FilhallPart2."

Composed by Jaani, Filhall emerged as one of the most popular singles of 2019 after it was launched in November last year.

Nupur, in an interview, opened up about her experience of working with Akshay and said, “It was my first acting assignment, and that too with such a big star, so I had butterflies in my stomach. I was nervous on the first day of the shoot as I had not met Akshay even socially before. But he was warm, and we bonded over our Punjabi connect. I kept on asking him questions on how to go about it. He calmly told me, you are doing good, if I think I need to guide you, I will.”

Filhall marked Akshay's music video debut, and Nupur's entry into the world of show business. Akshay also produced the song through his banner Cape of Good films.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page