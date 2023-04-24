After 'Kehne Do', singer Unnati Shah to launch next song 'Chori Chori' | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Unnati Shah to launch next song 'Chori Chori'

After her chartbuster song 'Kehde Do', singer Unnati Shah is all set to launch her next song titled Chori Chori'. The singer took to her Instagram and unveiled the name of the song. The singer claimed that the new song is special to her in multiple ways. One of the main reasons is that it’s her first attempt at the hip-hop genre.

Unnati Shah's song Chori Chori is produced by Nilesh Patel, who is the founder of Bluish Music and is known to prominently work with rapper Dino James very closely. It has been mixed and mastered by the ultra-talented mixing engineer Abhishek Ghatak. Talking about the same, Unnati said, "His treatment and approach to the song have been nothing less than magic."

Ahead of the launch of her song, the singer is extremely elated. She said, "The immense support and encouragement I have received from my digital audience is my biggest inspiration to create more music and get better at it each time." The song, Chori Chori, has been in the works since December last year and is finally ready to be released. The song will be released on Unnati’s YouTube channel and across all audio streaming platforms.

Unnati is extremely stoked to see what her fans have to say about her first attempt at hip hop and can’t wait to share this venture. She says, "You can listen to the song on YouTube, Spotify, and other audio streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, Unnati was recently seen performing at Darshan Raval's Love-a-Fair Tour and Badshah's Paagal Tour.

