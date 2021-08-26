Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police song: Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline's party track sets internet ablaze

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police song: Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline's track sets party mood on!

Pavan Kripalani's horror-comedy, 'Bhoot Police', boasts an ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Singers Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan's 'Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police' music video was released on Thursday. One of the lead actors of 'Bhoot Police', Arjun Kapoor, shared the music video on his Instagram. Sharing the update Arjun wrote, "Party hard with #BhootPolice. #AayiAayiBhootPolice is out now. Crank up the music and tune in!"

Take a look:

The song featuring Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez is a peppy number and the trio looked stunning together. Where Saif and Arjun who play ghostbusters in the film nailed it with their killer moves, Jacqueline stunned the audience with her graceful moves.

Lyricist Kumaar has penned the lyrics of the song 'Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police' and Mellow D has sung the rap part.

The music composers of the song are Sachin Jigar, Sachin Sanghvi, and Jigar Saraiya. The music video is choreographed by Remo D'Souza.

While Saif plays a character called Vibhooti, Arjun's character is named Chiraunji, Yami is Maya while Jacqueline plays Kanika. The makers had recently released the trailer of the film.

Watch the trailer here:

Shoot for the film began in last November and was completed by February 5. The film has been shot across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

The horror-comedy film has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who earlier made Ragini MMS and Phobia. The film was earlier slated to release in theaters. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic after much delay the makers decided to release the film on OTT on September 17.