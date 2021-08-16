Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Bhoot Police: Arjun Kapoor shares motion poster featuring Saif Ali Khan; trailer out on August 18

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 51st birthday today, his fans received a sweet surprise. Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen sharing screen space with Saif in 'Bhoot Police', shared the movie's motion poster and trailer's release date in an Instagram post. Sharing the quirky motion poster of the horror-comedy, Arjun wrote, "Bajega bhooto ka band, jab aayenge Vibhooti and Chiraunji. #BhootPolice trailer arriving 18th August on @disneyplushotstarvip . Stay tuned!"

Take a look:

The poster features Arjun as Chiraunji and Saif as Vibhooti, two ghostbusters. It shows them setting off on their mission to catch ghosts in their van. They can be seen crossing a jungle that has a spooky atmosphere. The trailer of the film will be released on August 18.

Many celebrities took to the comments section and dropped their reactions. Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Love it." Arjun's beau Malaika Arora alos liked the post.

Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Jaaved Jaaferi. The forthcoming film, which will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures, is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Also read: Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: 10 pics that prove he is doting dad to Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh

The shooting of 'Bhoot Police' began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will now release digitally. The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

(ANI)