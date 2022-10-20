Was BLACKPINK's Lisa drunk at Avrora Awards? K-pop star winks in response | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MALIK_MANOBAN BLACKPINK's Lisa

If BTS is the most popular boyband from South Korea, BLACKPINK is the name that first comes to mind when we talk about Korean girls supergroup. The band comprising of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé are not only known for their star performances and songs but also for their fashionable outings and chic outfits. Recently, when Lisa stepped out to attend BVLGARI's Avrora Awards, the K-pop star turned heads.

Lisa looked stunning in her white gown with exquisite jewels. As usual, when she stepped out, paparazzi clicked her endlessly and posed multiple questions to her. As a Blink (fan of the band) evaded the crowd and ran to the Korean star, he asked if she was drunk. Being the bundle of joy that Lisa is, she calmly turned around and winked. Her reaction has won the Internet and the video has gone viral on social media.

Watch BLACKPINK Lisa's viral video here:

Meanwhile, Lisa and her band members are currently basking in the success of their recently released album, Born Pink. Mega K-pop girls supergroup BLACKPINK made history as it has landed its first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with its second full-length studio album 'Born Pink'. The group's latest effort debuts atop the list with 102,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending September 22, according to Luminate, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The eight-song set marks the first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 by an all-female group since 2008. 'Born Pink' is also the third album by a South Korean act to top the Billboard 200 in 2022, following BTS' (Bangtan Boys) 'Proof' and Stray Kids' 'Stray Kids Mini Album: Oddinary'.

The album marked the band's first project with all four members in one year and 10 months. The last whole-group release was in October 2020 with the band's first full-length album 'The Album', including the main single 'Lovesick Girls' and 'How You Like That', a pre-released song.

