Thalapathy 67: Sanjay Dutt to play antagonist in Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

Sanjay Dutt to play an antagonist in Vijay-Lokesh' next Thalapathy 67

The much-awaited 'Thalapathy 67' is all set to see the veteran actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. If sources are to be believed, Lokesh Kanagaraj has locked Sanjay Dutt to play the antagonist of this gangster-based action thriller. 'Thalapathy 67' will mark the Tamil cinema debut of the Munna Bhai MBBS actor, who has been receiving rave reviews for his performance as antagonist Adheera in the latest blockbuster KGF 2.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, “The script demands the presence of multiple powerful villains and who better than Sanjay Dutt to play one of the many baddies in this yet untitled film. Lokesh has been in conversation with Sanjay Dutt for a while now and things have finally fallen in place. The actor is been paid a gigantic amount of Rs 10 crore to act in the film”.

It further stated, “It’s going to be a Pan India release. Lokesh Kanagaraj is slowly getting fame in the Northern belt after the release of Vikram and he is planning to take things a notch higher with Vijay’s next. It’s a slow and steady process for Vijay as well to make a mark in the Hindi belts. This one will be his biggest release in the Hindi market,”.

Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a salt and pepper look playing a gangster. This will be the actor's 67th film in the industry. It is also rumoured that actress Trisha might be a part of the project too. If it is true then Vijay and Trisha will be reuniting after 14 years. This duo has given us hits like,'Ghilli', 'Thirupaachi', 'Aathi', and 'Kuruvi' and the couple is one of the most favourite onscreen duos. Actors like Samantha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Arjun Sarja are also said to be approached for some of the pivotal roles. Though there has been no official announcement about the cast till now, the rumour mill is trying to get each and every detail at its best.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THALAPATHY_AR7Vijay to share the screen with Sanjay Dutt in his next project

'Thalapathy 67' is expected to be launched officially in October 2022, and the makers are also expected to announce the cast and crew during the film launch.

