SIIMA 2022 Winners Day 2: Kangana Ranaut, Simbu are Best Actors in Tamil; Tovino Thomas win in Malayalam

SIIMA 2022 Winners Day 2: The second day of the largest and most viewed film awards show in South India celebrated the cinematic excellence in Malayalam and Tamil films, attended by prominent names of the two industries including Arvind Swamy, Tovino Thomas, Simbu (Silambarasan TR), Siva Kartikeyan, Arya, Hansika Motwani, Nidhhi Agerwal, amongst others.
The 10th edition of the SIIMA was a two-day affair, while Saturday night celebrated the winners of Telugu and Kannada cinema, Sunday night honoured the excellence in Malayalam and Tamil films.
Winning the Best Actor Awards for Malayalam and Tamil respectively, Tovino Thomas and Simbu (Silambarasan TR) grabbed the coveted trophies, while Nimisha Sayajan and Kangana Ranaut's awards were received on their behalf at the glamorous night attended by Arvind Swamy, Tovino Thomas, Simbu (Silambarasan TR), Arya, Siva Kartikeyan, Hansika Motwani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Vivek Agnihotri, Mukesh Chhabra, Amrutha Iyengar, Ritika Singh, Anees Bazmee, Lokesh Kangaraj, Sachin Joshi, amongst others.
SIIMA 2022 Winners Tamil
- Best Film - Sarpatta Parambarai
- Best Actor in a leading role - Sivakarthikeyan
- Best Actor - Silambarasan
- Best Actress in a leading role - Kangana Ranaut
- Best Actress (Critics) - Aishwarya Rajesh
- Best Actor in a leading role (Critics) - Arya
- Best Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj
- Best Debutant Actress - Priyanka Mohan
- Best Actor in a negative role - SJ Suryah
- Best actor in a comedy role - Redin Kingsley and Deepa Shankar
- Best Actress in a supporting role - Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli
- Best Debutant Director - Madonne Ashwin
- Best Music Director - Santhosh Narayanan
- Best Playback Singer (Female) - Dhee
- Best Playback Singer (Male) - Kapil Kapilan
- Best Cinematographer - Shreyaas Krishna
SIIMA 2022 Winners Malayalam
- Best Film - Minnal Murali
- Best Actor in a leading role - Tovino Thomas
- Best Actress in a leading role (Critics) - Nimisha Sajayan
- Best Actor in a leading role (Critics) - Biju Menon
- Best Actor in a comedy role - Naslen K Gafoor
- Best Director - Mahesh Narayan
- Best Actor in a negative role - Guru Somasundaram
- Best Actress in a leading role - Aishwarya Lekshmi
- Best Actor in a supporting role - Baburaj
- Best Actress in a supporting role - Unnimaya Prasad
- Best Debutant Director - Kavya Prakash
- Best Music Director - Bijibal Maniyil
- Best Playback Singer (Female) - Sujatha Mohan
- Best Playback Singer (Male) - Mithun Jayaraj
- Best Cinematographer - Nimish Ravi
Adding to the grandeur and glamour of the tenth edition of SIIMA, earlier, Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh along with the biggest stars of Telugu and Kannada cinema including names like Allu Arjun, Yash, Vijay Deverakonda and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, attended the event on the first day.
Mounted on a large scale, the extravagant event has been curated by Brinda Prasad Adusumilli and Vishnu Induri, for a span of two days in Bengaluru. While the first day, ie 10th September hosted the winners of the Telugu and Kannada cinema, 11th September honoured the victories of the Tamil and Malayalam films.
