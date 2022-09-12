SIIMA 2022 Winners Day 2: Kangana Ranaut, Simbu are Best Actors in Tamil; Tovino Thomas win in Malayalam

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Siima Awards 2022

SIIMA 2022 Winners Day 2: The second day of the largest and most viewed film awards show in South India celebrated the cinematic excellence in Malayalam and Tamil films, attended by prominent names of the two industries including Arvind Swamy, Tovino Thomas, Simbu (Silambarasan TR), Siva Kartikeyan, Arya, Hansika Motwani, Nidhhi Agerwal, amongst others.

The 10th edition of the SIIMA was a two-day affair, while Saturday night celebrated the winners of Telugu and Kannada cinema, Sunday night honoured the excellence in Malayalam and Tamil films.

Winning the Best Actor Awards for Malayalam and Tamil respectively, Tovino Thomas and Simbu (Silambarasan TR) grabbed the coveted trophies, while Nimisha Sayajan and Kangana Ranaut's awards were received on their behalf at the glamorous night attended by Arvind Swamy, Tovino Thomas, Simbu (Silambarasan TR), Arya, Siva Kartikeyan, Hansika Motwani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Vivek Agnihotri, Mukesh Chhabra, Amrutha Iyengar, Ritika Singh, Anees Bazmee, Lokesh Kangaraj, Sachin Joshi, amongst others.

SIIMA 2022 Winners Tamil

Best Film - Sarpatta Parambarai

Best Actor in a leading role - Sivakarthikeyan

Best Actor - Silambarasan

Best Actress in a leading role - Kangana Ranaut

Best Actress (Critics) - Aishwarya Rajesh

Best Actor in a leading role (Critics) - Arya

Best Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj

Best Debutant Actress - Priyanka Mohan

Best Actor in a negative role - SJ Suryah

Best actor in a comedy role - Redin Kingsley and Deepa Shankar

Best Actress in a supporting role - Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

Best Debutant Director - Madonne Ashwin

Best Music Director - Santhosh Narayanan

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Dhee

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Kapil Kapilan

Best Cinematographer - Shreyaas Krishna

SIIMA 2022 Winners Malayalam

Best Film - Minnal Murali

Best Actor in a leading role - Tovino Thomas

Best Actress in a leading role (Critics) - Nimisha Sajayan

Best Actor in a leading role (Critics) - Biju Menon

Best Actor in a comedy role - Naslen K Gafoor

Best Director - Mahesh Narayan

Best Actor in a negative role - Guru Somasundaram

Best Actress in a leading role - Aishwarya Lekshmi

Best Actor in a supporting role - Baburaj

Best Actress in a supporting role - Unnimaya Prasad

Best Debutant Director - Kavya Prakash

Best Music Director - Bijibal Maniyil

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Sujatha Mohan

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Mithun Jayaraj

Best Cinematographer - Nimish Ravi

Adding to the grandeur and glamour of the tenth edition of SIIMA, earlier, Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh along with the biggest stars of Telugu and Kannada cinema including names like Allu Arjun, Yash, Vijay Deverakonda and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, attended the event on the first day.

Mounted on a large scale, the extravagant event has been curated by Brinda Prasad Adusumilli and Vishnu Induri, for a span of two days in Bengaluru. While the first day, ie 10th September hosted the winners of the Telugu and Kannada cinema, 11th September honoured the victories of the Tamil and Malayalam films.

