Did Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain break up amid wedding rumours? Here's what we know

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are believed to have parted ways. The two, who had been together for several years have reportedly called it quits but continue to stay ‘just friends’. While they never officially confirmed dating each other, the Heropanti 2 actress has been seen accompanying Aadar to all the Kapoor family functions and events. Numerous mushy pictures of them have also been posted on social media.

According to media reports, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have 'decided to amicably part ways.' "They're both mature and will still remain friends and care for each other fondly."

For the unversed, Aadar is Reema Jain and Manoj Jain's son. Reema Jain is the late Raj Kapoor's daughter. Aadar, who turned 28 on August 5, made his Bollywood debut with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017. Tara and Aadar made her relationship Instagram official back in August 2020 when the former shared a picture featuring on the latter's birthday and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain."

Earlier, in a media interview, Tara had opened up about Aadar and her equation. She had said, "There are many who constantly tell actors to be hushed about our relationships, but I see absolutely no reason to do that. I don’t believe there is anything to hide when you are proud of something or someone, and I am happy to speak about my partner Aadar. The past year has been hard for everyone. We have had so many lockdowns, restrictions, and one couldn’t step out. But these are the times that reveal one's genuine friendships and, quite frankly, the ones that have lasted through this time are the ones that will be taken forward.”

Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain's work front

On the work front, Aadar was last seen in the Amazon Prime film Hello Charlie, alongside Jackie Shroff, Shhloka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film failed to impress the audience. Tara, on the other hand, made her debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' in the year 2019 alongside Ananya Panday. She was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. The actress was paired opposite Arjun Kapoor in the Mohit Suri directorial. Next, Tara will be seen in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's directed Apurva.

