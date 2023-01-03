Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan along with Aaradhya are holidaying in New York? See inside photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @RUTH4ASHAB Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan along with Aaradhya in New York

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan had probably jetted off to New York to ring in the New Year's celebration. They are accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya. The couple who's rather private about their personal life flew to an undisclosed location fro the celebratory occasion. Also, they did not share any photos from their private getaways. However, fans have spotted them in New York and photos and videos from the same have been going viral on social media.

The star family was clicked in New York, as they have a fan moment there. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen in black overcoats, Abhishek looked dapper in a red hoodie paired with a coat and track pants. Aishwarya and Aardhya, who are known to give us major mother-daughter goals looked beautiful as always. Take a look:

On Christmas, Aishwarya Rai wished her fans by sharing an adorable picture with her daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya, who seems to have turned Santa for her daughter, posed with gifts alongside Aaradhya. Sharing it, she wrote, "Merry Christmas and much love, peace, good health and happiness. God Bless."

For the unversed, Aishwarya and her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan became parents to daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011, after four years of their marriage. The duo got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha.

Aishwarya-Abhishek's work front

Aishwarya Rai was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period action drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan -1' which gathered massive responses from the audience. Apart from Aishwarya the film also starred Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. Next, Aish will be seen in another south film 'Jailer' alongside south superstar actor Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Abhishek, on the other hand, has R Balki's 'Ghoomer' lined up. He is set to play a cricket coach in the film who trains Saiyyami Kher. The film also stars Angad Bedi.

