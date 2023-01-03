Tamannah Bhatia-Vijay Varma dating? Actors allegedly spotted kissing in Goa | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tamannah Bhatia-Vijay Varma dating?

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were reportedly spotted kissing and ringing in the New Year in Goa together. Following this, netizens are convinced that the duo is dating. They were spotted together in Goa by the fans and soon their kissing and hugging video went viral on social media.

In the video, the two could be seen cosying up and hugging each other at a popular restaurant in Goa. Although their faces aren't visible, netizens are sure it's them after comparing their outfit to pictures posted at the same restaurant earlier. The video that has now gone viral on Reddit has taken people by surprise. The post caption read, "This is it. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma hugging and kissing each other her. I am crying." Vijay is seen donning a white shirt while Tamannaah dazzles in a hot pink, shimmery dress.

A user commented on the post, "Honestly such a positive note to start the year. Hope it continues," while another one wrote, "Now this is a love story I am rooting for. Rooting for you girl- Tamannaah!"

While neither Tamannah nor Vijay has spoken about their link-up, they are reportedly working together on 'Lust Stories 2'. Interestingly, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions earlier too. Recently, they were seen at a Diljit Dosanjh concert. In a video from the same, they were seen growing to his songs and having a ball together.

On the professional front, Tamannah was last seen in the Netflix film 'Plan A Plan B' opposite Riteish Deshmukh. She was also recently seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer'. On the other hand, Vijay Varma delivered a spectacular performance in 'Darlings' and will also be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor in Sujoy Ghosh's next.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan along with Aaradhya are holidaying in New York? See inside photos

Latest Entertainment News