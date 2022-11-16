Shah Rukh Khan leaves for Saudi Arabia to resume 'Dunki' shoot? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan flew out of Mumbai early on Wednesday morning, a few days after returning from Dubai. Following this, speculations around the Bollywood superstar resuming the shoot of his upcoming film 'Dunki' started spreading on social media. Several videos and pictures of the actor were shared online in which SRK could be seen donning a brown jacket, blue t-shirt and cargo pants.

Soon after the actor's videos got viral, fans started speculating that the actor might have left to shoot for the next schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's film 'Dunki' in Saudi Arabia. The major reason behind fans' speculations was the 'Paheli' actor's look.

A few months back, a picture got viral on social media from the sets of his upcoming Rajkumar Hirani directorial film 'Dunki' in which Shah Rukh Khan could be seen with his co-actor Taapsee Pannu. SRK looked handsome in a rugged messy look as he was captured talking to his crew. In the image, which was shared by fan accounts, Shah Rukh was seen dressed in a simple checked shirt and black pants, with a 'kada' on his wrist. He also sported a beard as he faces sideward while the camera captures him shooting at a riverside.

Meanwhile, Dunki marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film will highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called 'Donkey Flight' by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA. The announcement of the mega project was made through a hilarious video shared by SRK himself. "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023," he captioned the post.

Shah Rukh Khan's other Projects

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. For the actioner, SRK has undergone a massive transformation to portray the role of the titular role. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie, which also features a cameo from Salman Khan, is backed by Yash Raj Films.

