Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda secretly got married? Fake photos of rumoured couple go viral

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding is something their fans have been dreaming of for long. While the actors, who are rumoured to be dating each other in secret, have never spoken about being in a relationship, the two are often linked together. Recently, many eyebrows were raised, when a fake of the couple went viral on social media. In the photos, Vijay and Rashmika are seen in wedding outfits with garlands around their necks.

Before you jump to conclusions, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda haven't gotten married secretly. It's a fan edit photo that has taken the Internet by storm. Take a look:

For the unversed, Vijay and Rashmika featured together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. This is not the first time, that Vijay and Rashmka's relationship status has piqued fans. There have been constant murmurs and questions about them.

Earlier, during his stint in Koffee With Karan 7, Vijay opened up about his relationship with Rashmika. He shared, "We have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I'm very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so a bond develops quicker."

On the work front, Rashmika who made her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan starrer GoodBye will soon reunite with Allu Arjun's much-awaited film. 'Pushpa 2'. Also, she has 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and 'Varisu' opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the pipeline.

Likewise, Vijay Deverakonda who entered Bollywood with Liger co-starring Ananya Panday is looking forward to his next Pan-India action thriller film 'Jana Gana Mana'. Reportedly, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor is about to begin shooting for the film with director Puri Jaggannadh soon. The 'World Famous Lover' will also be seen in an upcoming romantic drama film 'Khusi' alongside south actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

