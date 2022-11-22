Bholaa Teaser: Ajay Devgn wields Lord Shiva's Trishul, applies ash on forehead in intriguing video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ALLWOOD Bholaa Teaser

Bholaa Teaser: Ajay Devgn, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Drishyam 2 is all set for yet another action entertainer. The Bollywood star on Monday treated fans to the teaser video of his upcoming film Bholaa. Over the past few days, the actor has been teasing about the same with hints about his character. Now that the first teaser of the film has been released, it leaves us with more questions than answers.

Bholaa Teaser Review

In Bholaa teaser video, we see a girl playing with her friends in an orphanage. Moments later, we learn that someone would be meeting her the next day. The kid tries to figure out who that could be but she could not come to a conclusion. Next, we see a man reading Bhagvat Gita inside a jail. He appears to be nefarious, however, we cannot see his face. Even though Ajay Devgn's face is not revealed, it takes time to guess that it is Devgn who the prisoners are talking about. In the next few scenes, we the actor wielding Lord Shiva's Trishul and applying ash on his forehead. Before the video ends, Ajay Devgn is seen attacking a car with the Trishul in his hand.

After watching Bholaa teaser you'd be left with multiple questions -- Who is Bholaa? Why he is in jail? How is he related to the young girl in the orphanage? Why is Bholaa yield the Trishul and why is he attacking the car and so forth.

Having said that, there's no denying that Bholaa teaser is intriguing and will pique your interest. Seems like Ajay Devgn is all set to startle the audience with yet another film.

About Bholaa

Bholaa also starring Tabu is touted to be an emotional drama. It is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial. It is a remake of the 2019 Tamil-language Lokesh Kanagaraj hit 'Kaithi' (Prisoner), which he is also directing. The film is in post production and due for a March 2023 release.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming movies

Apart from this, the actor is also looking forward to Rohit Shetty's Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh. Also ready for theatrical release is 'Maidaan', a period biographical soccer film based on the life of the legendary Indian coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film, which has Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh and Gajraj Rao in other lead roles, and the music of A.R. Rahman, is scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.

