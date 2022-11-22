Shraddha Walkar Murder: TV actor Imran Nazir makes shocking revelations, claims Aftab is drug addict

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Imran Nazir, Shraddha Walkar with boyfriend Aftab Poonawalla

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: In a shocking exposure, a Mumbai-based TV actor Imran Nazir Khan today revealed that the late Shraddha Walkar, who was murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla had confided in him two years ago stating that her boyfriend was a drug addict and was doing drugs for almost 2-3 years and sought his help. Khan was out of Mumbai at his hometown in Chowkibal, Kupwara in Kashmir and was not aware of what was going on in Mumbai. He returned to Mumbai, Monday morning and was shocked to see the news of the death of Shraddha Walkar on all the news channels.

Speaking to India TV, Nazir Khan said, "Shraddha was known to me. She had told me in February 2021 that she was living a life of hell. According to Shraddha, her boyfriend was a drug addict and was doing drugs for nearly 2-3 years. She asked me details about a rehab centre for Aftab."

Shraddha wanted Aftab to get into rehab and sought Imran's help for the same. Shraddha told Imran she did not have the contacts and resources to help Aftab and requested the actor for the same. Imran who has helped several underprivileged youths in their fight against drugs had promised to help Shraddha, but unfortunately, she did not contact him after she left for Delhi.

Who is Imran Nazir?

Imran Nazir Khan has featured in shows like Gathbandhan (Colors Hindi), Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga (Sab TV), Mariam Khan Reporting Live (Star Plus), Hamari Bahu Silk (Zee TV), Madam Sir (Sab TV) among others. He is a popular social media influencer and digital promoter. He has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films in supporting roles.

Imran has done over 500 plus print shoots and more than 200 ramp shows for the top fashion designers in India. He is a popular face in ad films and has been featured in more than 50 music videos. He works with several NGOs and is a known social worker, supporting street kids with their education and medical expenses.

Shraddha Walkar and Aftab Ponnawalla Murder Case

According to the police, Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

