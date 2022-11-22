Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate is NOT diamond studded; Gauri Khan shares pic saying it has...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ GAURI KHAN Gauri Khan's pics with Shah Rukh Khan & Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is an important landmark of Mumbai. Thousands of fans gather outside SRK's house to click photos and to see even the faintest glimpse of the Khans. Recently, Mannat became the talk of the town after it was reported that the Bollywood superstar, also known as 'King Khan' and 'Badshah of Bollywood' has got a diamond studded nameplate for his residence.

A while ago, several fan clubs of Sah Rukh shared pictures of the nameplate on their social media as they swarmed to the King's castle to take a glimpse of the shimmery nameplate claiming it has diamonds on it. The news seems to have reached the Khans too. Shutting down all the fuss around it, Gauri Khan posted a photo of herself with the nameplate. While she did not mention anything about fake viral news, she did share what Mannat's new nameplate is made of.

Related | Shah Rukh Khan gets diamond-studded nameplate for Mannat? Photos go viral

"The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns," she wrote on Instagram.

The photo instantly welcomes a horde of SRK fans. "Just to clear they are not diamonds," a user commented, another reacted to the photo by writing, "Thanks for confirmation... Not real diamonds. A third one lauded Gauri's way to put down rumours. "What a sassy way to confirm these are not diamonds," the user quipped. Several others sent their love and regard to the Bollywood superstar.

Take a look at the photos of Mannat that went viral:

On the work front, SRK has three big-ticket releases in the pipeline first of which is 'Pathaan' from the YRF spy universe. The film will mark SRK's return to the silver screen after a hiatus of 4 years. Additionally, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's 'Jawan'.

Don't miss these:

Bholaa Teaser: Ajay Devgn wields Lord Shiva's Trishul, applies ash on forehead in intriguing video

Shraddha Walkar Murder: TV actor Imran Nazir makes shocking revelations, claims Aftab is drug addict

Suhana Khan cracks up at Ananya Panday's reaction on being called 'a good actor', watch funny video

Latest Entertainment News