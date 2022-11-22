Suhana Khan cracks up at Ananya Panday's reaction on being called 'a good actor', watch funny video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN, ANANYA PANDAY Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are childhood buddies and the two often cheer for one another. Recently, when Ananya posted a video on Instagram, Suhana was among the first ones to react to it. The Bollywood actress posted a funny video with content creator Niharika. In the promotional video, the two can be seen talking to each other and pretending to be best of friends, when in reality, they have different opinions about a lot many things. However, food is the common thing they both agree upon.

As Ananya and Niharika keep bickering in the video, Ananya tells Niharika, “You never care about my feelings.” “You just have too many feelings dude,” the latter responds. As Niharika goes on to say, “You are too sensitive, get it together.” Ananya calls her ‘unfunny,’ adding “You really need a new career.” On hearing this, Niharika taunts the actress saying, “Here’s a joke, you are such a good actor.” As they continue to argue with one another, brand promotion plays in.

Reacting to the video, Suhana dropped laughing and heart emojis in the comment section. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSuhana Khan reacts to Ananya Panday's post

Ananya Panday upcoming movies

On the work front, Ananya who was last seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. It is a sequel to 2019 hit 'Dream Girl' and will hit theaters on June 23, 2023. She also has, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It is a coming-of-'digital' age story of three friends in the city of Mumbai. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti, produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh.

Suhana Khan Bollywood debut

Talking about Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of 'The Archies'. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

