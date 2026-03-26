Air India London-bound flight returns to Delhi after technical snag; second such incident in a month

New Delhi:

An Air India flight bound for London was forced to turn back to Delhi on Thursday after a suspected technical problem was detected during the journey. The aircraft had already been in the air for several hours before the pilots decided to return as a safety measure.

The flight, AI111, was being operated using an Airbus A350-900 aircraft. According to an Air India spokesperson, cited by PTI, the decision to head back to the national capital was taken as a precaution after indications of a possible technical issue emerged mid-flight.

Sources revealed that the aircraft, registered as VT-JRF, had remained airborne for nearly seven hours before it returned safely to Delhi. There were no immediate reports of any harm to passengers or crew.

This is not the first time the same aircraft has encountered technical trouble. Earlier this month, on March 15, it experienced a similar issue while operating a flight from New York to Delhi. On that occasion, the plane was diverted to Shannon in Ireland.