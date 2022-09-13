Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush teaser to be launched on Dussehra 2022? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KRITISANON Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush's teaser to launch this October

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's much-awaited movie 'Adipurush' is all set to entice the fans by releasing the teaser soon. There has been ample gossip around 'Adipurush', with fans inspecting around the teaser launch of this Om Raut-directed epic based on Ramayana. Well, the recent buzz on social media has it that the first look and the teaser will be out in the last week of September. It is also heard that the makers will unveil the teaser to the audience in the first week of October, tentatively on October 3, 2022.

According to media reports, “The teaser will be launched at a grand on-ground event in Ayodhya, the divine birth place of Lord Ram, on October 3. The first look and teaser launch will mark the beginning of a three-month-long campaign leading to film release on January 12, 2023 and the launch on October 3 will be followed by attending the grand Dussehra ceremony at the Luv Kush Ramlila in Delhi on October 5”.

Earlier it was disclosed that the lead actor, Prabhas will be burning the effigy of 'Raavan' at the famous Lav Kush Ramlila in the capital this Dussehra. Now they might reveal the teaser as well during the auspicious festival. In the past, actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and John Abraham have participated in the Ravan Dahan.

Adipurush is acclaimed to be the biggest Indian film and is produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner, T Series. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. In the past, the praised director spoke to Pinkvilla about Prabhas being the ideal choice to play Lord Ram on the screen. “To my knowledge, eyes are a reflection of heart and Prabhas is such a pure soul that his eyes are calm. With his eyes, I got closest to my imagination of Prabhu Ram. Every time I cut to him, his soul gets reflected through his eyes, and that’s extremely pure”.

If sources are to be believed, the film's visuals and strong emotions will make the audience fall in love with Prabhas all over again.

