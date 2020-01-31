Natasa Stankovic's picture in new haircut gets a mushy comment from fiancé Hardik Pandya

Ex Bigg Boss contestant and actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya are the new love birds in town. Ever since their engagement announcement, the couple is seen posting lovable pictures with each and sharing comments on each others' photos. Yet again, they gave us a couple goal when the model posted a picture after getting a new haircut on Instagram and Pandya could not stop himself from commenting on the same.

Sharing a picture wearing a yellow outfit, Natasa wrote, "fresh cut," followed by a scissors emoji. Soon Hardik got smitten by her lady love's new look and commented with heart-eyes emoji on her post. Have a look at their cute social media banter here:

For the unversed, the duo got engaged in Dubai on January 1 in the presence of close friends and relatives. Hardik announced the news on social media by writing, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

Even Natasa shared a glimpse from their dreamy engagement ceremony on Instagram and wrote, "Forever yes."

Natasa was previously dating TV actor Aly Goni who in a recent interview revealed, "Natasa told me about her relationship with Hardik some time ago. She really loves him a lot and so does he. I remember, during Nach Baliye, he would often call to check on her. They look nice together and I am very happy for her. They make a perfect match. Natasa is a darling; she is sweet and caring."

While Hardik's father Himanshu Pandya told Bombay Times that they had "no clue that they were going to get engaged."

Reports suggest Natasa and Hardik will get married at the end of 2020 or the begging of 2021. However, there hasn't been any confirmation on the same yet.

