Mouni Roy's marriage date and venue with businessman Suraj Nambiar fixed?

Actress Mouni Roy's marriage rumours have gathered pace in the past one year so much so that her union with rumoured beau, businessman Suraj Nambiar, was suggested to take place in January 2022. A news report has now claimed that wedding preperations are in full swing, with the venue being booked in Goa.

As per News18, Mouni's wedding will take place in a five-star hotel in South Goa on January 27. The pre-wedding festivities will take place a day prior on January 26. Reportedly, the couple will have a beach wedding and the theme of the gathering will be all-white. A source revealed to the website, "It will be a two day ceremony. The pre-wedding rituals will take place January 26 followed by a beach wedding on January 27. They have booked an entire five star hotel in South Goa. The preparations are in full swing and supposedly it is going to be a white wedding and the entire venue is going to be decorated in white."

The confirmed guests for the wedding till now are Mouni's close friends from the industry- Aashka Goradia and producer Ekta Kapoor. Furthermore, all the guests have been asked by the couple to lock the dates for their wedding.

Earlier in December, some photographs of the Naagin actor having a fun time in Goa with her gang of girl friends had given rise to speculations that she was enjoying her bachelorette party. The pictures were shared by her close friend Aashka on social media.

Before the wedding venue of Mouni and Suraj was revealed to be Goa, they were reported to be marrying in Dubai or Italy. However, it seems like a Goa wedding is on the cards for the couple.

Mouni has been very hush-hush about her love life with Suraj. Apart from some pictures of the two, there isn't much information on how they met and fell in love.

On the work front, Mouni's next release is Brahmastra-Part I. She is said to be playing an antagonist in the Ayan Mukerji directorial.