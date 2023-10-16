Kuch Kuch Hota Hai REMAKE: Karan Johar wants to cast THESE actors if Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer is remade

Follow us on Image Source : COLLAGE Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

The cult romantic film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, completed its 25 years on October 16. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol, the film also marks the 25th anniversary of Karan Johar in the film industry as KKHH was the first film he directed. In a recent interview with ETimes, the filmmaker opened up about the stars he would cast if the film was ever remade.

Speaking of the same, Karan Johar said he would cast Alia Bhatt in Anjali's role and Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday for Tina's role. For Rahul's character, Johar opted for Ranveer Singh. "I think they are an irreplaceable cast, but if you put me in a hypothetical situation, then I would say Alia would be a great Anjali. Maybe, Janhvi or Ananya would be a great Tina. Rahul is tough, maybe Ranveer Singh, he said.

Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi song remake

Earlier, Karan Johar announced a remake of the iconic song, Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee, from Kuch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Crooned by B Praak, the song by originally sung by Alka Yagnik, Manpreet Akhtar, and Udit Narayan. Sharing the news, B Praak wrote, "#tujheyaadnameriaayi 25years!!!They say “If you dream with all your heart , the dream starts manifesting and they do come true I am thrilled to announce that i got the HONOUR to sing for one and only @iamsrk , sir And @kajol #ranimukherjee i hope you like Our efforts. My only dream to sing and recreate this magical song in our style. Thank you @karanjohar for accepting my request And Trusting us That We Can Do Justice To Your Magical Song!!!The Best No 1 lyricist @jaani777 You Killed It. And Biggest Thanks To @azeemdayani For Always Supporting Our Efforts."

Take a look:

About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Released in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was written and directed by Karan Johar. The film collected Rs 80.12 crore in India and crossed Rs 1 billion worldwide. It became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1998 worldwide.

