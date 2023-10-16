Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency release date postponed, here's WHY

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Emergency movie is the biopic of India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi

The release date of Kangana Ranaut's most awaited film Emergency has ben postponed. This film was scheduled to be released this year in November 2023, but the film will now be released next year. The actor herself revealed this on social media platform X and also told why the team had to take the decision to postpone the release date of the film.

Release date of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency postponed

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency movie's release date has been extended. Emergency will now be releasing next year. Kangana has shared information about this on her X account and told that Emergency is the culmination of her entire life of learning and earning as an artiste. Emergency is not just a film for her, it is a test of her values and character as a human being. The tremendous response the makers have received for the teaser has left everyone very excited.

Kangana further wrote, “My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about the release date of Emergency. We had announced Emergency release date as 24th November 2023, but due to all the changes in the calendar of my back to back releasing films and the last quarter of 2024 being over packed, we have decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024) . On the closing note, Kangana wrote, "The new release date will be announced soon, please stay with us, your anticipation, curiosity and enthusiasm for the film means a lot."

What is the story of Emergency?

The story of Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Kangana plays the lead role of the late politician. The former Prime Minister had imposed emergency in the country in 1975. The film is based on that theme. Apart from Kangana, other Bollywood actors like Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhary will also be be seen in the film.

Latest Bollywood News