Imtiaz Ali & his estranged wife Preety get back as a couple? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAGHAVS49394362 Imtiaz Ali with his estranged wife Preety

Imtiaz Ali has always kept his personal life away from the stardom and limelight. Known for giving Indian Cinema some of the most romantic, unconventional, and complex love stories with films Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Tamasha and Rockstar, Imtiaz's own love life has been nothing less than his movies. The filmmaker married Preety in 1995 but the couple separated in 2012. It was rumoured that the director was then dating an Australian chef but there was no official confirmation from Imtiaz. The filmmaker also has a daughter named Ida Ali with his estranged wife Preety. Now as per the latest reports, it is believed that the couple has once again reunited and are living together as a couple.

As per a report in ETimes, Imtiaz Ali and Preety had gone on two family trips, one to the Maldives in January 2021 followed by another one in July 2021 to Kerala, along with their daughter. Reportedly, it was during this time the couple thought of getting back together as the love rekindled between them. However, they had resolved their differences only until June 2022.

Previously it was also reported that Imtiaz started living with his estranged wife during the lockdown in her house in Mumbai. They also called back their daughter to Mumbai from the US due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the world.

Imtiaz Ali's alleged relationship with MasterChef Australia 6 contestant

For the unversed, Imtiaz Ali was rumoured to be dating MasterChef Australia season 6 contestant, Sarah Todd after six years of separation from his wife Preety. The speculations started after Sarah had posted a picture with Imtiaz on her Instagram handle with a personal note. She captioned the picture, "Still pinching myself when I look around at the incredible place my team and I have built. It’s offseason and we’re almost full every night...offseason, what offseason, we had the @thepotbelleez playing last weekend one of the biggest Dj’s out of Australia and a fantastic cocktail and canapé paired event...so proud of our hard-working staff...and great company @imtiazaliofficial."

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill's fan breaks down after meeting her. Watch THIS viral video to know what happened next

Imitiaz Ali's upcoming projects

Imtiaz Ali's upcoming works include the love story Thai Massage. The movie stars Gajraj Rao, Divyendu Sharma, and Rajpal Yadav and is scheduled to release on August 26 this year. He will also direct biopic of Amar Singh Chamkila titled Chamkeela.

Also read: Shehzada new release date: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer to clash with Karan Johar's film; details inside