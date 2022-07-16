Shehnaaz Gill's fan breaks down after meeting her. Watch THIS viral video to know what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHEHNAAZ GILLFANCLUB Shehnaaz Gill and her fans

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a massive fan following, and this video is proof! Ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 13, the Punjabi actress and singer has been ruling hearts and is often thronged by fans whenever she steps out. Recently, the actress met a fan, who got too emotional on seeing her. Shehnaaz Gill was seen arriving for an event when one of her fans came running toward her. The fan got emotional and teary-eyed, following which Shehnaaz consoled her.

In the heartwarming video, Shehnaaz is seen hugging her emotional fan. The girl kissed Shehnaaz on the cheek, and the actress also gave her flying kisses and patted her on the cheek before she made a move. The video left her fans impressed and they called Shehnaaz 'Queen of hearts' and a 'humble soul' for her adorable gesture.

Another video of Shehnaaz Gill is making rounds on social media in which she can be seen giving flying kisses to paparazzi as they called her 'Punjab Di Katrina'. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill tunes in to 'Kaun Tujhe', netizens speculate she misses Sidharth Shukla | WATCH

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is on an impressive expedition in terms of her career. Recently, she made a ramp debut by turning into a coy bride dressed in all red. She went on to break into an impromptu dance and had some fun on the ramp before she finished her walk. The social media sensation was seen dancing to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's track 'Akhiyan De Samne' as she turned showstopper at a fashion show in Gujarat in designer Samant Chauhan's ensemble. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill is 'feeling serene' in all white outfit as she visits Brahma Kumaris’ hospital | PICS

Shehnaaz Gill's Upcoming project

The actress, who was last seen in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh, is reported to make her Bollywood debut soon. She will be seen with actor Salman Khan in his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Details about her role are still under wraps. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and the title was initially announced by Salman back in 2022. The movie, which will have Pooja Hedge as the female lead is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.